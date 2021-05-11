60 tickets, 97 warnings dished out as Manitoba gets set to double fines for health order violations

The province handed out another 60 tickets to Manitobans violating COVID-19 health orders in the past week.
In its weekly enforcement update, the province also reported 97 warnings issued from May 3 to 6.
Of the tickets, 50 people were handed $1,296 fines for various offences — 47 of which were connected to gatherings in private residences or outdoors, and three for failing to self-isolate.
Nine people were issued $298 tickets for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places, and one business was fined $5,000.
Manitoba Justice officials said they’re continuing followup investigations on all large gatherings and rallies, with an additional 32 $1,296 tickets issued retroactively to people who attended rallies — the majority for the May 3 rally at the Law Courts, but also for the May 1 event at the Forks and one the same day in Winkler.
Fines will double next week, after Premier Brian Pallister’s promise on Friday.
The fine for failing to wear a mask jumps up to $486, fines for individuals who have received multiple penalties under the public health orders increases to $2,542, and the province is doubling the penalty for failing to pay a ticket to $100.
