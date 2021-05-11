60 tickets, 97 warnings dished out as Manitoba gets set to double fines for health order violations

Send this page to someone via email

The province handed out another 60 tickets to Manitobans violating COVID-19 health orders in the past week.

In its weekly enforcement update, the province also reported 97 warnings issued from May 3 to 6.

Of the tickets, 50 people were handed $1,296 fines for various offences — 47 of which were connected to gatherings in private residences or outdoors, and three for failing to self-isolate.

Nine people were issued $298 tickets for failing to wear a mask in indoor public places, and one business was fined $5,000.

Manitoba Justice officials said they’re continuing followup investigations on all large gatherings and rallies, with an additional 32 $1,296 tickets issued retroactively to people who attended rallies — the majority for the May 3 rally at the Law Courts, but also for the May 1 event at the Forks and one the same day in Winkler.

Story continues below advertisement

Fines will double next week, after Premier Brian Pallister’s promise on Friday.

The fine for failing to wear a mask jumps up to $486, fines for individuals who have received multiple penalties under the public health orders increases to $2,542, and the province is doubling the penalty for failing to pay a ticket to $100.