Canada

Canada election: Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:52 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe. Elections Canada

Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe, located in New Brunswick, includes the city of Moncton and most of Riverview and Dieppe.

The riding has had a strong Liberal hold in recent years, with the exception of 2011, when Conservative Robert Goguen was elected. The riding became Liberal again in 2015 when Ginette Petitpas Taylor was elected. She retained the seat in 2019 with 43 per cent of the vote. Petitpas Taylor was Canada’s minister of health from 2017 to 2019.

Just over 60 per cent of the riding have European origins, specifically 42.9 per cent from the British Isles, 22.7 per cent from England and 18.3 per cent from Scotland, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal: Ginette Petitpas Taylor (incumbent)

