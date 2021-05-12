Wanted Brockville man found with various types of fentanyl, other drugs: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Brockville police have arrested a wanted man who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Officers located and arrested 39-year-old Brian Workman on Sunday at an apartment on King Street West.

Police say he was found in possession of pink, blue and yellow fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and meth.

Read more: Brockville police searching for man wanted on several drug charges

Workman was also found with a replica firearm and a large quantity of cash, police say.

He was also charged with several counts of possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

He remains in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Workman was also the subject of arrest warrants from the Ontario Provincial Police for making death threats, robbery with violence and assault with a weapon.