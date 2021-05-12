Menu

Crime

Wanted Brockville man found with various types of fentanyl, other drugs: police

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 9:54 am
A man wanted in Brockville was arrested this weekend. Police say he was in possession of various types of fentanyl, crack cocaine and meth. View image in full screen
A man wanted in Brockville was arrested this weekend. Police say he was in possession of various types of fentanyl, crack cocaine and meth. Brockville police

Brockville police have arrested a wanted man who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Officers located and arrested 39-year-old Brian Workman on Sunday at an apartment on King Street West.

Police say he was found in possession of pink, blue and yellow fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and meth.

Read more: Brockville police searching for man wanted on several drug charges

Workman was also found with a replica firearm and a large quantity of cash, police say.

He was also charged with several counts of possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

He remains in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Workman was also the subject of arrest warrants from the Ontario Provincial Police for making death threats, robbery with violence and assault with a weapon.

