Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Brockville police searching for man wanted on several drug charges

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 11:48 am
Brockville police are looking for this man, Brian Workman, who is wanted on several drug charges. View image in full screen
Brockville police are looking for this man, Brian Workman, who is wanted on several drug charges. Brockville police

Brockville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Police are looking for 39-year-old Brian Workman.

Read more: Wanted man arrested during sexual assault call: Kingston police

He is charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a probation order.

Trending Stories

Police advise anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call police immediately.

Any information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 ext. 0 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceWanted ManBrockville PoliceBrockville police drug chargesBrockville police wanted manBrockville wantedwanted man Brockville

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers