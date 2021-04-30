Brockville police searching for man wanted on several drug charges

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Police are looking for 39-year-old Brian Workman.

He is charged with four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police advise anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call police immediately.

Any information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 ext. 0 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

