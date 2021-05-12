Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 people in custody after body found at home in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 9:44 am
Waterloo Regional Police are remaining tight-lipped after two people were arrested on Tuesday after a body was found at a home in Waterloo on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are remaining tight-lipped after two people were arrested on Tuesday after a body was found at a home in Waterloo on Tuesday. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were arrested on Tuesday after a body was found at a home in Waterloo on Tuesday.

“The investigation is still in its early stages,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News Wednesday morning.

Read more: Guns and drugs found after police execute search warrant in Woodstock, Ont.

She was hoping to provide a further update later in the day after a post-mortem was conducted.

On Tuesday, at around 4:45 p.m., police announced on Twitter that they were at a home near Albert Street and University Avenue for a sudden death investigation after a body had been discovered.

Residents were also warned that there would be a heavy police presence in the area.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 Waterloo schools placed in lockdown after armed robbery, car fire

Around two and a half hours later, police issued a second tweet which stated that two people had been taken into custody, though there was no disclosure of any charges.

“The investigation remains ongoing by members of our Major Crime Unit, General Investigations Unit and Forensic Identification Unit,” the tweet said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge news tagWaterloo arrests tagAlbert Street Cambridge tagUniversity Avenue Cambridge tagWaterloo body found tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers