2 people in custody after body found at home in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two people were arrested on Tuesday after a body was found at a home in Waterloo on Tuesday.

“The investigation is still in its early stages,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News Wednesday morning.

She was hoping to provide a further update later in the day after a post-mortem was conducted.

On Tuesday, at around 4:45 p.m., police announced on Twitter that they were at a home near Albert Street and University Avenue for a sudden death investigation after a body had been discovered.

Residents were also warned that there would be a heavy police presence in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Around two and a half hours later, police issued a second tweet which stated that two people had been taken into custody, though there was no disclosure of any charges.

“The investigation remains ongoing by members of our Major Crime Unit, General Investigations Unit and Forensic Identification Unit,” the tweet said.

UPDATE: Two individuals have been taken into custody. The investigation remains ongoing by members of our Major Crime Unit, General Investigations Unit and Forensic Identification Unit. More details will be provided when available. https://t.co/W0flvc4MRN — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 11, 2021