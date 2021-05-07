Guns and drugs found after police execute search warrant in Woodstock, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing a long list of charges after police in Woodstock seized firearms and drugs while executing a search warrant earlier this week.

The Woodstock Police Service Drugs and Intelligence Unit, along with assistance from the Waterloo Regional Police Service Tactical Team, executed the search warrant at a residence on East Park Drive around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers seized four prohibited weapons, 11 replica firearms, one handgun, two shotguns, five rifles, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as about $2,500 worth of suspected fentanyl.

A 40-year-old man from Woodstock has been charged with three counts of careless storage of a firearm, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

A 38-year-old man from Woodstock is charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order, failure to comply with a probation order, nine counts of careless storage, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and four counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Both men are also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to police, the two men remain in custody pending a bail hearing.