Crime

Guns and drugs found after police execute search warrant in Woodstock, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 7, 2021 7:21 am
According to police, officers seized four prohibited weapons, 11 replica firearms, one handgun, two shotguns, five rifles, over 1000 rounds of ammunition. View image in full screen
According to police, officers seized four prohibited weapons, 11 replica firearms, one handgun, two shotguns, five rifles, over 1000 rounds of ammunition. Woodstock Police Service

Two people are facing a long list of charges after police in Woodstock seized firearms and drugs while executing a search warrant earlier this week.

The Woodstock Police Service Drugs and Intelligence Unit, along with assistance from the Waterloo Regional Police Service Tactical Team, executed the search warrant at a residence on East Park Drive around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers seized four prohibited weapons, 11 replica firearms, one handgun, two shotguns, five rifles, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as about $2,500 worth of suspected fentanyl.

A 40-year-old man from Woodstock has been charged with three counts of careless storage of a firearm, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

A 38-year-old man from Woodstock is charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order, failure to comply with a probation order, nine counts of careless storage, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and four counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Both men are also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to police, the two men remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

