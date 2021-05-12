Menu

Crime

Body found at burned home on Simcoe Street

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 9:36 am
The house on Simcoe Street Wednesday, May 12, 2021. View image in full screen
The house on Simcoe Street Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police say a body has been found in what appears to be an abandoned home in the West End.

Police told Global News on Wednesday they’ve been at the home in the 623 Simcoe St. for several days investigating the cause of death for a person found dead inside.

Police on scene on Simcoe Street on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police on scene on Simcoe Street on Wednesday. Abigail Turner/Global News

The Office of the Medical Examiner is at the scene as officials try to determine how the person died, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, police tape was still up around the home, which has been boarded up. The home also has extensive smoke and fire damage.

More to come.

— with files from Abigail Turner

