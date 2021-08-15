Canada election: St. John’s East

Send this page to someone via email

This riding, formerly known as St. John’s North, is located near the neighbouring ridings of Avalon and St. John’s South–Mount Pearl. It covers parts of St. John’s, Bell Island and Kellys Island.

The district ended its run as a PC/Conservative stronghold, following long-time MP Norman Doyle’s retirement in 2008. The riding has since flipped between voting in NDP and Liberal MPs in recent years.

In the 2019 federal election NDP candidate Jack Harris caused an upset, snagging his seat in a tight race with Liberal incumbent Nick Whalen. It was a rematch of their contested 2015 race, where Harris lost to Whalen after representing the riding since 2008.

Harris won 47 per cent of the vote in 2019, resulting in Newfoundland and Labrador having six Liberals and one NDP member. In the past, he has served as the NDP’s critic for public safety, justice and national defense. In 2020, the former lawyer announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In June, Harris announced he wouldn’t be running in the next federal election.

-With files from Leslie Young and Alexander Quon