Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

St. John’s East MP Jack Harris announces cancer diagnosis

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 1:58 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Member of Parliament for St. John’s East, Jack Harris, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a written statement, Harris says he began treatment this week after a cancerous lump was found in his neck.

“I am fortunate that it was detected and diagnosed early,” the statement reads, “and the prognosis is good.”

READ MORE: Canada boosts airport screenings, flight restrictions after complaints

Harris goes on to say he is following the advice of doctors and has “every confidence in the treatment plan,” while announcing that this means he’ll be avoiding public appearances and community events for a while.

In a time when COVID-19 concerns mean many events are being cancelled regardless, Harris says he’ll also be working from home “to avoid infection.”

Story continues below advertisement

To date, Newfoundland and Labrador currently 3 presumptive cases of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 3 presumptive cases now in Newfoundland and Labrador

Harris says that, despite his diagnosis and physical absence, he remains on hand to help constituents through the pandemic.

“Please be assured that I have a positive outlook with respect to my personal circumstances,” he says, “and a profound sympathy for all those undergoing health challenges far more serious than my own.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CancerNewfoundland and LabradorNLJack Harris
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.