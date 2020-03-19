St. John’s East MP Jack Harris announces cancer diagnosis

Send this page to someone via email

Member of Parliament for St. John’s East, Jack Harris, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a written statement, Harris says he began treatment this week after a cancerous lump was found in his neck.

“I am fortunate that it was detected and diagnosed early,” the statement reads, “and the prognosis is good.”

READ MORE: Canada boosts airport screenings, flight restrictions after complaints

Harris goes on to say he is following the advice of doctors and has “every confidence in the treatment plan,” while announcing that this means he’ll be avoiding public appearances and community events for a while.

In a time when COVID-19 concerns mean many events are being cancelled regardless, Harris says he’ll also be working from home “to avoid infection.”

Story continues below advertisement

To date, Newfoundland and Labrador currently 3 presumptive cases of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 3 presumptive cases now in Newfoundland and Labrador

Harris says that, despite his diagnosis and physical absence, he remains on hand to help constituents through the pandemic.

“Please be assured that I have a positive outlook with respect to my personal circumstances,” he says, “and a profound sympathy for all those undergoing health challenges far more serious than my own.”