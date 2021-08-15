Canada election: Labrador

Send this page to someone via email

This riding is made up of all of Labrador, including Belle Isle. The zone is known for being the only riding in the province that did not receive a boundary redistribution in 2015. It was formed in 1949, when Newfoundland and Labrador was admitted to Canada.

Consisting of a population of a mere 27,197 people, it accounts for only five per cent of province, making it one of the least populous ridings in Canada.

The riding also contains Nunatsiavut, the Inuit self-governing region of the province, along with two Innu reserves, Sheshatshiu and Natuashish.

In the 2019 federal election, the Liberal Party’s Yvonne Jones won her third term representing the riding. Jones was first elected in 2015, where she served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of intergovernmental and northern affairs and internal trade.

This region has been a resolute Liberal stronghold, with only two candidates from right-wing parties being elected since 1949. The most recent Conservative candidate, Peter Penashue, slimly beat his Liberal counterpart by 79 votes in the 2011 federal election. He later resigned in 2019 amid a spending scandal. Yvonne Jones beat Penashue in 2013 when he sought to be re-elected in a byelection.

Candidates

Liberal: Yvonne Jones (incumbent)