SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Avalon

By Nida Omar Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:53 pm
Canada election: Avalon - image View image in full screen
ELECTIONS CANADA

The Avalon electoral district is located on the eastern part of Newfoundland. The riding encompasses the southeast tip of the province, south of St. John’s. Major communities in the area include Bay Roberts, Cupids, Ferryland, Placentia and Conception Bay South.

The electoral district was formed in 2004 and went through a boundary change in 2011.

The town of Cupids, N.L., was the site of Canada’s first English settlement. Formerly Cupers Cove, Cupids marked England’s first attempt at colonization in Canada.

Avalon’s incumbent candidate is former mayor of Conception Bay South and Liberal MP Kenneth McDonald, who was re-elected in 2019. He won for the second time in a row, beating Conservative candidate Matthew Chapman by 6,267 votes.

Trending Stories

The riding has elected a Liberal MP four times out of seven in general elections.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

Liberal: Kenneth McDonald (incumbent)

Conservative: Matthew Chapman

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagNewfoundland tagLabrador tagAvalon tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagnewfoundland riding avalon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers