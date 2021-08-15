Canada election: Avalon

Send this page to someone via email

The Avalon electoral district is located on the eastern part of Newfoundland. The riding encompasses the southeast tip of the province, south of St. John’s. Major communities in the area include Bay Roberts, Cupids, Ferryland, Placentia and Conception Bay South.

The electoral district was formed in 2004 and went through a boundary change in 2011.

The town of Cupids, N.L., was the site of Canada’s first English settlement. Formerly Cupers Cove, Cupids marked England’s first attempt at colonization in Canada.

Avalon’s incumbent candidate is former mayor of Conception Bay South and Liberal MP Kenneth McDonald, who was re-elected in 2019. He won for the second time in a row, beating Conservative candidate Matthew Chapman by 6,267 votes.

The riding has elected a Liberal MP four times out of seven in general elections.

Candidates

Liberal: Kenneth McDonald (incumbent)

Conservative: Matthew Chapman