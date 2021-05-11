Menu

Crime

Suspects arrested, charged in Sagkeeng home invasion: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 2:55 pm
RCMP Powerview detachment.
RCMP Powerview detachment. RCMP

Three people are in custody after an armed home invasion Saturday morning in Sagkeeng First Nation.

Powerview RCMP said three people entered the home, on Highway 11, and stole money and electronics at gunpoint before fleeing the scene in a black car.

Read more: Headingley senior unhurt in early-morning home invasion, say Manitoba RCMP

Police found the vehicle after patrolling the area, and after a brief chase, arrested two people who were still in the vehicle and one who took off on foot.

All three suspects, aged 18, 27 and 37, were charged with robbery with a firearm and related offences, and remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Men charged with killing Winnipeg teen in 2019 home invasion plead guilty' Men charged with killing Winnipeg teen in 2019 home invasion plead guilty
Men charged with killing Winnipeg teen in 2019 home invasion plead guilty – Oct 27, 2020

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
