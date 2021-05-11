Suspects arrested, charged in Sagkeeng home invasion: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in custody after an armed home invasion Saturday morning in Sagkeeng First Nation.

Powerview RCMP said three people entered the home, on Highway 11, and stole money and electronics at gunpoint before fleeing the scene in a black car.

Police found the vehicle after patrolling the area, and after a brief chase, arrested two people who were still in the vehicle and one who took off on foot.

All three suspects, aged 18, 27 and 37, were charged with robbery with a firearm and related offences, and remain in custody while the investigation continues.

