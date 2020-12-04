Menu

Crime

Headingley senior unhurt in early-morning home invasion, say Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 4:16 pm
RCMP Headingley detachment.
RCMP Headingley detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a home invasion that took place early Thursday morning in the RM of Headingley.

Police said the incident took place around 3:30 a.m., when a 76-year-old woman heard someone at the door, but didn’t answer. Shortly after that, a man broke into her home demanding money. He damaged her phone line, police said, and fled.

3 charged in Stella Avenue home invasion, Winnipeg police say

The homeowner wasn’t injured in the home invasion, and Headingley RCMP were informed when the woman’s caregivers arrived in the morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 204-831-5929, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

