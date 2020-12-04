Headingley senior unhurt in early-morning home invasion, say Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a home invasion that took place early Thursday morning in the RM of Headingley.

Police said the incident took place around 3:30 a.m., when a 76-year-old woman heard someone at the door, but didn’t answer. Shortly after that, a man broke into her home demanding money. He damaged her phone line, police said, and fled.

The homeowner wasn’t injured in the home invasion, and Headingley RCMP were informed when the woman’s caregivers arrived in the morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 204-831-5929, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

