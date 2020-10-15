Menu

Crime

3 charged in Stella Avenue home invasion, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 3:51 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Three Winnipeggers have been arrested in connection with a Wednesday morning armed robbery that police believe was a home invasion.

Police were called to a Stella Avenue home just after 7:30 a.m., where they arrested three suspects and seized an imitation firearm.

Read more: Four arrested, one in hospital after overnight Winnipeg armed robberies

Two women — Mary Frances Chartrand, 38, and 31-year-old Nikki Anne Cook — face a number of charges, including armed robbery using a firearm, use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence and assault with a weapon.

Both Chartrand and Cook were detained in custody, while the third suspect, a 27-year-old man, faces similar charges but was released on an undertaking.

