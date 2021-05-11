Nova Scotia invests $350K for more shelter beds in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is announcing 15 additional shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness at Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax.

In a release Tuesday, the province said it’s investing $350,000 to add the temporary shelter beds, which increases the numbers of beds at the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre from 25 to 40.

The beds will be at the centre’s North Park shelter location until the end of 2021.

“While COVID-19 has increased demand for shelter beds, we know people experiencing homelessness need permanent, supportive housing. We’re working diligently to help create more of those options,” said Kelly Regan, Minister of Community Services, in a press release.

At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the province has also funded 40 additional shelter beds with the aim of replacing those lost when shelters had to remove beds due to physical distancing requirements.

There are currently 206 beds in the Halifax shelter system.

