Fire damages home in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said a call came in at 4:24 a.m. reporting a structure fire in the 2100 block of Coy Avenue.
The rear of a bungalow was fully involved when firefighters arrived, the fire department said in a release.
Crews said the roof then became fully involved and said there were signs of a roof collapse on one side of the home 26 minutes after the call came in.
The rear peak of the roof collapsed inwardly at 5:29 a.m., fire department officials said.
Crews then moved to a defensive mode to protect exposures and put out the fire from a safe distance.
No injuries have been reported.
The scene was turned over to a fire investigator at 7:14 a.m. SFD said Saskatoon police are assisting with the investigation.
