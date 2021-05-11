Fire damages home in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said a call came in at 4:24 a.m. reporting a structure fire in the 2100 block of Coy Avenue.

Read more: Morning fire destroys building near downtown Saskatoon

The rear of a bungalow was fully involved when firefighters arrived, the fire department said in a release.

Crews said the roof then became fully involved and said there were signs of a roof collapse on one side of the home 26 minutes after the call came in.

The rear peak of the roof collapsed inwardly at 5:29 a.m., fire department officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: One person taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Saskatoon

Crews then moved to a defensive mode to protect exposures and put out the fire from a safe distance.

No injuries have been reported.

The scene was turned over to a fire investigator at 7:14 a.m. SFD said Saskatoon police are assisting with the investigation.

1:41 Saskatoon Fire Department’s grass fire season kicks off early with a surge of blazes Saskatoon Fire Department’s grass fire season kicks off early with a surge of blazes – Apr 29, 2021