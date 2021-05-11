Menu

Canada

Fire damages home in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 3:16 pm
The rear of a bungalow on Coy Avenue was fully involved when firefighters arrived, said the Saskatoon Fire Department. View image in full screen
The rear of a bungalow on Coy Avenue was fully involved when firefighters arrived, said the Saskatoon Fire Department. Phillip Bollman / Global News

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said a call came in at 4:24 a.m. reporting a structure fire in the 2100 block of Coy Avenue.

Read more: Morning fire destroys building near downtown Saskatoon

The rear of a bungalow was fully involved when firefighters arrived, the fire department said in a release.

Crews said the roof then became fully involved and said there were signs of a roof collapse on one side of the home 26 minutes after the call came in.

The rear peak of the roof collapsed inwardly at 5:29 a.m., fire department officials said.

Read more: One person taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Saskatoon

Crews then moved to a defensive mode to protect exposures and put out the fire from a safe distance.

No injuries have been reported.

The scene was turned over to a fire investigator at 7:14 a.m. SFD said Saskatoon police are assisting with the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Fire Department’s grass fire season kicks off early with a surge of blazes' Saskatoon Fire Department’s grass fire season kicks off early with a surge of blazes
Saskatoon Fire Department’s grass fire season kicks off early with a surge of blazes – Apr 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
