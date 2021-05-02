One person taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Saskatoon

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire on Pearson Place in Saskatoon.
According to a Saskatoon Fire Department statement, crews were called to the scene at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
When they first arrived, fire crews found a fire on the stove. A resident had tried to use a fire extinguisher.
After firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, a fire investigator has concluded that the fire was caused by an unattended pot on the stove. The damage is estimated at $20,000.
No firefighters were injured as a result of this fire.
The fire department reminded residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.
