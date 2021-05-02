Menu

Canada

One person taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Saskatoon

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 2, 2021 2:13 pm
A kitchen fire led to $20,000 in damages and resulted in one person being taken to hospital in Saskatoon Sunday morning for smoke inhalation.
One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire on Pearson Place in Saskatoon.

According to a Saskatoon Fire Department statement, crews were called to the scene at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they first arrived, fire crews found a fire on the stove. A resident had tried to use a fire extinguisher.

After firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, a fire investigator has concluded that the fire was caused by an unattended pot on the stove. The damage is estimated at $20,000.

No firefighters were injured as a result of this fire.

The fire department reminded residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.

