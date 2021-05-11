Menu

Canada

Coal mine selenium in bighorn sheep known to Alberta government: scientist

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2021 1:37 pm
This undated photo provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department shows a group of bighorn sheep in North Dakota. Alberta's environment department has known for years that toxins from old coal mines are contaminating populations of the province's official animal, the Bighorn sheep. View image in full screen
This undated photo provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department shows a group of bighorn sheep in North Dakota. Alberta's environment department has known for years that toxins from old coal mines are contaminating populations of the province's official animal, the Bighorn sheep. THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP-Craig Bihrle / North Dakota Game and Fish Department via AP, File

Alberta’s environment department has known for years that toxins from old coal mines are contaminating populations of the province’s official animal, the bighorn sheep.

Jeff Kneteman, a now-retired senior biologist with Alberta Environment, says the department failed to follow up his research showing high selenium levels in sheep living on the sites of old mines.

The government’s own management plan for bighorns acknowledges the problem as far back as 2015.

Read more: First Nations, coal companies asking Alberta government for better consultation on mines

But Kneteman says he was unable to interest the department in finding out what was going on.

Trending Stories

Kneteman says his research showed selenium in those sheep were “miles higher” than in any other population in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta didn’t consider impact of Rocky Mountain coal mining on tourism: official

He says those sheep have some of the worst reproductive success of any herd he’s measured, which is one of the effects of selenium contamination.

The news comes as the United Conservative government tries to convince Albertans that its regulatory and monitoring system can protect against the negative effects of more coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Government tagCoal tagRocky Mountains tagAlberta coal tagAlberta Coal Mining tagselenium tagAlberta coal debate tagAlberta bighorn sheep tag

