Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Impact of coal mining in Rocky Mountains on tourism not considered, Alberta official says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2021 4:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Future generation worried about inheriting legacy of coal mining' Future generation worried about inheriting legacy of coal mining
Ranchers directly impacted by the removal of the provincial government coal policy are anxiously waiting for a court decision on their challenge to restore it. They worry about irreversible damage from mining. As Jill Croteau reports in the conclusion of our three-part series, the fight is on to ensure the legacy of the eastern slopes is kept untouched for future generations – Feb 4, 2021

An Alberta government official says the impact of coal mining in the Rocky Mountains on the province’s tourism industry wasn’t considered before a policy protecting those summits and foothills was revoked.

The statement came earlier this week as the deputy minister of the Jobs, Economy and Innovation department was questioned by the legislature’s Public Accounts Committee.

Read more: Council in Alberta environment minister’s town wants improved coal consultation process

The United Conservative government has set a goal of doubling the province’s tourism revenue by 2030.

Read more: Highlights from Alberta budget 2021

But Kate White told the committee no analysis was done about how open-pit coal mines might affect visitation in the province’s most popular tourism areas.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta tourism industry report highlights urgent need for help' Alberta tourism industry report highlights urgent need for help
Alberta tourism industry report highlights urgent need for help – Jul 5, 2020

Although her department is responsible for tourism, White has told the committee that her department gave no policy advice to the Energy department on the issue.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta legislature turns down NDP request for debate on Rockies coal mining

At least six companies have exploration leases on tens of thousands of hectares up and down Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

Although no more leases are being sold, drilling and roadbuilding is expected to continue this summer.

Click to play video: 'Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts' Alberta ranchers and landowners launch separate studies on coal mining impacts
Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta GovernmentAlberta economyTourismAlberta EnvironmentAlberta energyCoalRocky MountainsAlberta TourismCoal MiningUnited Conservativeopen-pit coal minescoal lease

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers