Toronto man charged with 2nd-degree murder after 2-year-old dies from blunt force trauma

Toronto police say a man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a two-year-old girl in March.

Police said officers responded to a hospital in the city’s west end following a sudden death on March 19.

A toddler was brought to the hospital in medical distress where she was later pronounced dead, investigators said.

Following a post-mortem, done on March 22, which revealed the girl died from blunt force trauma the city’s homicide unit took over the investigation.

On May 11, homicide detectives arrested 28-year-old Rodrigo Flores Romero. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Police told Global News the accused and the toddler were known to each other but would not reveal their relationship.

The little girl’s identity was not released.

