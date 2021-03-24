2-year-old girl’s cause of death determined to be blunt force trauma, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the death of a two-year-old girl is being investigated as a homicide after a port-mortem determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Police said officers responded to a hospital in the city’s west end following a sudden death on March 19.

A toddler was brought to the hospital in medical distress, investigators said. The girl died from her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Toronto police’s 31 Division officers and the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre oversaw the initial investigation, police said.

Following the post-mortem which was done on March 22, the city’s homicide unit took over the investigation.

Police did not reveal any further details on how the injuries to the child occurred or anything on possible suspects. No charges have been laid at this time, police said.

Her identity was not released.

0324 12:30 Homicide #16/2021, Death Of Two-year-old Girl https://t.co/eVNfCim9sO — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 24, 2021