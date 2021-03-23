Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man arrested after allegedly stealing 3 cars, including one with child inside

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of the suspect, 23-year-old Yonis Fernandez.
A photo of the suspect, 23-year-old Yonis Fernandez. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a man has been charged after three alleged car thefts, including one involving a young child inside.

Police said all three cars were stolen on the same night within about an hour.

At 9:27 p.m. on Sunday a man was seen driving what police said was a stolen Mazda 5 near Queen Street West and Walnut Avenue. A few minutes later at 9:30 p.m., the same suspect parked the Mazda 5 and then stole a grey Toyota Corolla, police said.

An hour later, at 10:30 p.m. police said the man then ditched the Toyota and allege he stole a black Dodge Journey near Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Trending Stories

Inside the Dodge Journey was a four-year-old in the back seat, police said.

Read more: 18 charged after 73 stolen vehicles worth more than $4.5M seized, York Regional Police say

Story continues below advertisement

Shortly after, the Dodge was recovered near Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street, police said. The child was inside the vehicle and was unharmed.

On Monday, 23-year-old Yonis Fernandez was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Fernandez is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts for theft of a motor vehicle, failure to remain, two counts each for failure to comply with a release order and a probation order, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto crimeCar TheftsBloor Street WestOssington AvenueDupont Streetcar theft with child insideToront car theftsWalnut Avenue

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers