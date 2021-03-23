Toronto man arrested after allegedly stealing 3 cars, including one with child inside

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged after three alleged car thefts, including one involving a young child inside.

Police said all three cars were stolen on the same night within about an hour.

At 9:27 p.m. on Sunday a man was seen driving what police said was a stolen Mazda 5 near Queen Street West and Walnut Avenue. A few minutes later at 9:30 p.m., the same suspect parked the Mazda 5 and then stole a grey Toyota Corolla, police said.

An hour later, at 10:30 p.m. police said the man then ditched the Toyota and allege he stole a black Dodge Journey near Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Inside the Dodge Journey was a four-year-old in the back seat, police said.

Shortly after, the Dodge was recovered near Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street, police said. The child was inside the vehicle and was unharmed.

On Monday, 23-year-old Yonis Fernandez was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

Fernandez is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts for theft of a motor vehicle, failure to remain, two counts each for failure to comply with a release order and a probation order, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles).