Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Overnight fire forces dozens of Montreal families from their homes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2021 7:40 am
Fire in an apartment block in Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce forces residents from their homes. Monday, May 10, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire in an apartment block in Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce forces residents from their homes. Monday, May 10, 2021. TVA

A fire in an apartment building in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges district has left more than 30 households without a home.

The fire began at around 10 p.m. Monday in a building located on Queen Mary Road, near the intersection of Roslyn Street in Montreal west.

Damage to the building is significant, especially to the upper floor units, according to officials.

Trending Stories

Read more: 1 dead, 7 in hospital after five-alarm fire sweeps through Montreal apartment building housing low-income seniors

Initial reports indicate the fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

There were no reported injuries.

Some of the evacuated tenants are receiving assistance from the Canadian Red Cross.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Fire tagFirefighters tagEvacuation tagCanadian Red Cross tagQueen Mary Road tagCôte-des-Neige tagRoslyn Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers