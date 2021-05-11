Overnight fire forces dozens of Montreal families from their homes

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in an apartment building in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges district has left more than 30 households without a home.

The fire began at around 10 p.m. Monday in a building located on Queen Mary Road, near the intersection of Roslyn Street in Montreal west.

Damage to the building is significant, especially to the upper floor units, according to officials.

Initial reports indicate the fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

There were no reported injuries.

Some of the evacuated tenants are receiving assistance from the Canadian Red Cross.

Advertisement