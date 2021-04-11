One dead as five-alarm fire sweeps through Montreal apartment building housing low-income seniors

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and more than a dozen people were being treated by paramedics after a five-alarm fire swept through a low-income housing building in Montreal on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the Urgences-santé ambulance service says it received a call at about 9:20 a.m. and sent five ambulances to the building in the city’s Sud-Ouest area.

Sylvain Lafrance said that as of 10:45 a.m. there were 13 people being treated at the scene for conditions that could include smoke inhalation or fatigue and one person was transported to hospital.

Hours later officials confirmed that one victim had died. No other details were provided on the death.

View image in gallery mode Smoke billows from an apartment building during a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in gallery mode Firefighters help people out of a seniors residence following a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in gallery mode Firefighters help people out of an apartment building following a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in gallery mode A man receives oxygen after being removed from an apartment building following a fire in Montreal, Sunday, April 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Lafrance said the total number of injuries could increase as the situation develops.

The address of the building is described on a Montreal government website as a 105-unit building that houses mainly low-income seniors.

The fire department first tweeted about the fire shortly after 9 a.m., asking people to avoid the area.

–with files from the Canadian Press