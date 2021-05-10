Alberta reports another 1,597 cases of COVID-19 Monday, 158 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed another 1,597 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the province’s active case count to 25,438.

Over the last 24 hours, the province conducted 13,921 COVID-19 tests and identified another 406 cases of COVID-19 variants.

Variants now make up at least 42 per cent of active cases across Alberta. Alberta Health Services has shifted away from screening all positive COVID-19 cases for variants of concern, instead targeting variant screening in populations at highest risk.

The province’s positivity rate was 11.4 per cent.

There were 11,539 active cases reported in the Calgary zone, 5,944 active cases in the Edmonton zone, the Central zone had 2,807 active cases, the South zone reported 1,335 cases and there were 3,762 in the North zone.

There were 51 active cases not associated with a specific health zone.

There were 690 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with 158 of those people receiving care in the ICU.

Over the last 24 hours, there were seven additional COVID-related deaths reported to Alberta Health.

Three of the deaths were reported from the Edmonton zone: a woman in her 40, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s have died.

Elsewhere, a man in his 70s from Calgary, a man in his 90s in the South zone and a woman in her 70s in the Central zone have also died.

Those six cases included comorbidities.

The seventh death, a man in his 80s from the Central zone, had no known comorbidities.

Alberta has now had 2,117 deaths related to COVID-19.

As of Monday, Alberta had administered 1,916,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier that day, the province opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Albertans 12 and over. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, more than 112,153 COVID-19 vaccine appointments had been booked, according to the province.