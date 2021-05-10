Ottawa Public Health reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the second time in the course of a week daily case counts have been below 100.

The latest daily increases come after OPH reported increases of 143 coronavirus cases on Sunday and 112 cases on Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa stand at 1,374 as of Monday, out of a total 25,446 in the city since the start of the pandemic.

2:31 Ontario pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots see surge in vaccine demand as eligibility expands to 18+ Ontario pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots see surge in vaccine demand as eligibility expands to 18+

Two additional people have died in connection with COVID-19 in the past day, OPH said, raising the death toll of the pandemic in Ottawa to 525.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 73 Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19, down from 95 as of Friday. Nineteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit while two-thirds of all ICU beds are currently occupied across the city’s health-care system.

Read more: Ottawa hospital researchers find higher rates of suicide among Ontario ICU survivors

The coronavirus positivity rate in Ottawa dropped to 6.4 per cent in the past week.

Ottawa’s testing task force said 580 swabs were taken at local COVID-19 assessment centres on Sunday, with 1,276 lab tests performed the same day.

There are currently 32 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city, four of which affect workplaces.

Meanwhile, 390,725 people in Ottawa have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, representing 46 per cent of the total eligible population.

So far, 81.6 per cent of residents aged 60-69 have received a jab, as have more than half of those aged 50-59 and more than a third of those in the 40-49 demographic.

Ontario is further expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, Ottawa residents with at-risk health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and diagnosed mental disorders as well as a second group of essential workers will be able to book vaccination appointments.

On Thursday, bookings via the provincial system will open to any resident aged 40 and older, supplementing the pharmacy channel already available to this age group.

2:05 COVID-19 pandemic stress leading to nurses increasingly asking for help COVID-19 pandemic stress leading to nurses increasingly asking for help