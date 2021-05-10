Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 4:00 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Premier John Horgan, Minister Adrian Dix
Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials are set to provide three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Click to play video: 'The campaign for paid sick days' The campaign for paid sick days
The campaign for paid sick days

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 722 new COVID-19 cases, along with seven deaths and 6,757 active cases.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. health officials defend COVID-19 transparency, pledge to release more data

The province has seen a decline in the seven-day rolling average of new cases, which stood at 684 on May 6 and was 1,079 on April 8.

The seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s positivity rates stood at 7.5 per cent as of May 6 after surging past 10 per cent last month.

– with files from Amy Judd and Richard Zussman

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagBC COVID-19 tagbc covid update tagbonnie henry update tagBC COVID-19 numbers tagBonnie Henry latest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers