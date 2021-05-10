B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

B.C. health officials are set to provide three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.
During its last update on Friday, the province reported 722 new COVID-19 cases, along with seven deaths and 6,757 active cases.
The province has seen a decline in the seven-day rolling average of new cases, which stood at 684 on May 6 and was 1,079 on April 8.
The seven-day rolling average of B.C.’s positivity rates stood at 7.5 per cent as of May 6 after surging past 10 per cent last month.
