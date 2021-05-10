Environment Canada releases Alberta rain and snowfall amounts for weekend of May 8-9

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada released official precipitation amounts for much of Alberta following a wet, and even snowy, weekend.

While it was wet in Calgary, the city was far from seeing the most rain in the province.

Environment Canada reported 11 mm of rain in Calgary from Friday night to Sunday evening, with 2 cm of snow in the mix. The Edmonton region experienced significantly more rain, with amounts nearing 30 mm over the weekend.

Total rainfall amounts reported across the province (mm):

St. Albert Research Station, 36

Stony Plain, 32

Tomahawk, 29

Edmonton Blatchford, 27

Edmonton Villeneuve, 27

Fort Assiniboine, 26

St. Francis, 25

Crestomere, 25

Brenton, 24

Barrhead, 21

Edmonton International Airport, 20

Violet Grove, 19

Elk Island National Park, 18

Carrot Creek, 18

Leedale, 17

Holden, 16

Athabasca, 14

Edson, 11

Nordegg, 35

Delburne, 25

Hand Hills, 24

Atlee, 24

Drumheller, 22

Prentiss, 22

Rocky Mountain House, 21

Medicine Hat, 18

Olds, 18

Irvine, 17

Lacombe, 17

Beaver Mines, 16

Patricia, 16

Brooks, 15

Stettler, 15

Strathmore, 15

Calgary, 11

Bassano, 12

Snowfall amounts were not significant but did accumulate in many areas of the southern foothills and Rockies. Reported amounts (cm) include:

Bragg Creek, 8

Nordegg, 5

Kananaskis Village, 5

Priddis, 4

Calgary, 2

While there are some showers in the forecast for this week, the overall trend is toward drier and warmer conditions in southern and central Alberta.