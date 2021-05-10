Menu

Environment Canada releases Alberta rain and snowfall amounts for weekend of May 8-9

By Jordan Witzel Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 11:40 am
Parts of the Okanagan Valley saw heavy rain Thursday evening. More rain and the potential for severe thunder is in the forecast for Friday. View image in full screen
Parts of the Okanagan Valley saw heavy rain Thursday evening. More rain and the potential for severe thunder is in the forecast for Friday. Contributed

Environment Canada released official precipitation amounts for much of Alberta following a wet, and even snowy, weekend.

While it was wet in Calgary, the city was far from seeing the most rain in the province.

Environment Canada reported 11 mm of rain in Calgary from Friday night to Sunday evening, with 2 cm of snow in the mix. The Edmonton region experienced significantly more rain, with amounts nearing 30 mm over the weekend.

Read more: Proposed hailstorm roofing rebate in Calgary upped to $3,000, expanded to entire city

Total rainfall amounts reported across the province (mm):

Trending Stories

St. Albert Research Station, 36
Stony Plain, 32
Tomahawk, 29
Edmonton Blatchford, 27
Edmonton Villeneuve, 27
Fort Assiniboine, 26
St. Francis, 25
Crestomere, 25
Brenton, 24
Barrhead, 21
Edmonton International Airport, 20
Violet Grove, 19
Elk Island National Park, 18
Carrot Creek, 18
Leedale, 17
Holden, 16
Athabasca, 14
Edson, 11
Nordegg, 35
Delburne, 25
Hand Hills, 24
Atlee, 24
Drumheller, 22
Prentiss, 22
Rocky Mountain House, 21
Medicine Hat, 18
Olds, 18
Irvine, 17
Lacombe, 17
Beaver Mines, 16
Patricia, 16
Brooks, 15
Stettler, 15
Strathmore, 15
Calgary, 11
Bassano, 12

Read more: How to prepare for potential floods in Alberta this rain season

Snowfall amounts were not significant but did accumulate in many areas of the southern foothills and Rockies. Reported amounts (cm) include:

Bragg Creek, 8
Nordegg, 5
Kananaskis Village, 5
Priddis, 4
Calgary, 2

While there are some showers in the forecast for this week, the overall trend is toward drier and warmer conditions in southern and central Alberta.

