Recipe: French toast muffin cups cups

French Toast Muffin Cups are a great grab-and-go breakfast treat. You can mix and match toppings for a variety of options in every batch.

Ingredients

4 eggs

3/4 cup whole milk

2 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

pinch salt

6 oz heavy white bread, cut into cubes (about 1/2 of a loaf of French bread)

Method

Brush the cups of a muffin tin with butter or spray with oil. Set the pan aside and turn on the oven to 350 F. In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, milk, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. Add the cubed bread and let it sit for a minute, then stir until everything is well coated. The egg and milk mixture will be sucked up by the bread. If you have any left over, make sure to spoon it into the cups when you divide the bread mixture between them. Divide the bread cubes among the muffin cups, using only about 3/4 of it. Choose the toppings you want and sprinkle about 1 tbsp or so on, before topping with a little more of the bread cubes. Bake the cups for about 20-25 minutes, until lightly browned and set. Pop them out of the muffin tin once they’ve cooled a bit and serve!

Notes: You can add toppings to customize this recipe! Pick one, or two, or mix ‘n match. Ideas include blueberries, banana slices, chocolate chips, pecans, dried cranberries or white chocolate chips.

Makes six servings. Time to prepare: 10 minutes. Time to cook: 25 minutes.