Alberta facing a wet, cool first weekend of May

The weekend is upon us and we’re all doing our part to stay put in our community. Here’s a look at the varying weather forecasts across major regions of of southern and central Alberta.

There are no weather warnings in place in the province as of 11 a.m. Friday but that could change with wind warnings possible for southern foothill locations on Saturday.

Calgary

The forecast for the Calgary area doesn’t look promising. It’s not all bad, but chilly temperatures will take over Saturday and threaten some snow flurries.

The precipitation may begin as early as Friday evening in the form of rain, but as the temperature drops toward 0 C overnight that rain will make a shift to wet snow flurries. It might be difficult for any of this to stick to the ground on Saturday, especially on pavement. We can expect the temperature to remain near 0 C on Saturday afternoon with a possibility of some lingering flurries.

Sunday starts with cloud and a chill but breaks of sunshine in the afternoon should take the temperature up above 5 C. Wind gusts Friday night and into Saturday morning may exceed 60 km/h.

Lethbridge

The forecast for Lethbridge looks wet and gloomy. Some rain showers are possible on Friday afternoon before clouds break slightly in the evening.

However, periods of rain on Saturday keep much needed moisture in sight. Sporadic showers are likely to continue overnight and into Sunday morning before breaks of sunshine make an appearance in the late afternoon.

The temperature on Saturday should hover near 5 C all day while Sunday’s high will approach 10 C. Wind gusts near 50 km/h can be expected Friday through Saturday morning.

Medicine Hat

The forecast for Medicine Hat looks wet Friday afternoon and evening. Periods of rain may amount to 5-10mm by the time precipitation wraps up overnight. Wind gusts in excess of 50 km/h are also an issue Friday afternoon and evening.

The rest of the weekend looks okay with cooler temperatures predominant. Mainly cloudy skies on Saturday keep any warming in check with a temperature steady near 5 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday may take temperatures upward of 10 C. Minimal wind speeds are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Canmore

The forecast for Canmore is a return to winter, but it won’t be a major storm.

Broken cloud cover on Friday afternoon takes better shape as an overcast sky overnight. Snow should begin to fall lightly after midnight and continues in that way throughout Saturday. Total amounts of 5-10 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off on the evening.

With cloud cover persisting into Sunday, it’s possible that some flurries are present in the morning, but sunny breaks take shape in the afternoon.

Windy conditions may evolve on Saturday morning with gusts to 30 km/h possible. The temperature trend through the weekend is chilly with a mark near 0 C maintained.

Red Deer

The forecast for Red Deer is mixed. Scattered rain showers on Friday afternoon come together more heavily overnight.

Downpouring rain on Saturday morning is accompanied with wind gusts and plummeting temperatures that may shift the precipitation to wet snow for a brief period in the midday. With an afternoon temperature struggling toward 5 C, it’s possible that rain showers return before tapering off in the evening. Winds should also settle in the evening.

Sunday begins with cloud cover that is likely to break in the afternoon with some sunny moments present. Sunday looks cool with an afternoon high near 8 C.

Edmonton

The forecast for Edmonton looks pretty wet, at least for Friday night and through Saturday.

Periods of rain that end Saturday evening will amount to near 20 mm. This is accompanied by wind gusts Friday night and Saturday morning.

Lingering cloud cover on Sunday morning should begin to break in the early afternoon, making for a nice sunny evening to wrap the weekend.

Saturday’s high near 5 C is followed by a high near 10 C on Sunday.