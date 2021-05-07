Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate in April tied for lowest in Canada

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 1:38 pm
Statistics Canada says Saskatchewan added 9,500 positions in April, pushing the unemployment rate down to 6.6 per cent. View image in full screen
Statistics Canada says Saskatchewan added 9,500 positions in April, pushing the unemployment rate down to 6.6 per cent. Getty Images

The jobless rate in Saskatchewan dropped as the province’s economy added 9,500 positions in April, Statistics Canada reported on Friday.

StatCan said that pushed the province’s unemployment rate down to 6.6 per cent, tied with Quebec for the lowest in the country.

Read more: Canada lost 207,000 jobs in April amid renewed COVID-19 restrictions

When compared to April 2020, Saskatchewan has added 58,700 jobs, an increase of 11.9 per cent, the agency reported.

“Saskatchewan led the country in both job creation and unemployment rate in April, a month when most other provinces saw their job numbers decline and unemployment go up,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a statement Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are leading Canada’s economic recovery having attracted recent large private sector investments worth billions of dollars that will create even more jobs and opportunity for Saskatchewan people.”

The province said major year-over-year employment gains were made in trade, construction and private sectors.

The Saskatchewan Party government added youth employment was up 32.4 per cent from April 2020, and off-reserve Indigenous employment increased 13.9 per cent.

Read more: Alberta’s economy hardest hit of all Canadian provinces in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

April’s increase in jobs in the province contrasted the national numbers.

Statistics Canada said the country’s economy lost 207,000 jobs in April as a new rise in COVID-19 cases led to renewed public health restrictions that closed businesses.

The national unemployment rate rose to 8.1 per cent in April from 7.5 per cent in March.

Click to play video: 'O’Toole blames Trudeau for grim April jobs report amid renewed COVID-19 restrictions' O’Toole blames Trudeau for grim April jobs report amid renewed COVID-19 restrictions
O’Toole blames Trudeau for grim April jobs report amid renewed COVID-19 restrictions

—wIth a file from The Canadian Press

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagJobs tagSaskatoon News tagStatistics Canada tagRegina News tagUnemployment tagStatCan tagSaskatchewan unemployment rate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers