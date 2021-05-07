Menu

Economy

April jobs data to show how labour market fared amid renewed COVID-19 restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2021 8:08 am
Click to play video: 'Canadians will lose jobs amid COVID shutdowns, but may rebound ‘quickly’: employment minister' Canadians will lose jobs amid COVID shutdowns, but may rebound ‘quickly’: employment minister
On the heels of promising new job numbers from Statistics Canada, employment minister Carla Qualtrough says Canadians can expect to see another dip in employment figures as new shutdown measures take hold across the country to curb soaring COVID-19 cases. The economy added 303,000 jobs in March as employment increased, StatCan reported on Friday, including gains in sectors that the pandemic hit hard. “I don’t think next month’s job numbers will be as hopeful, because they will reflect the lockdowns that are happening now,” Qualtrough tells The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson in an interview – Apr 11, 2021

Statistics Canada will say this morning how the labour market fared last month as governments imposed lockdowns and renewed restrictions aimed at slowing the rising spread of COVID-19.

In March, the economy outpaced expectations and added 303,000 jobs as restrictions rolled back.

The gain put the labour market 1.5 per cent below the pre-COVID level in February 2020.

The unemployment rate also fell to a pandemic-era low of 7.5 per cent in March.

But then COVID-19 variants spread through much of the country, case counts spiked and hospitals became overloaded.

With lockdowns in April, economists expect the jobs report today to show a drop in employment with restrictions forcing the closure of high-touch businesses like restaurants and bars.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
