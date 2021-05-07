April jobs data to show how labour market fared amid renewed COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Statistics Canada will say this morning how the labour market fared last month as governments imposed lockdowns and renewed restrictions aimed at slowing the rising spread of COVID-19.

In March, the economy outpaced expectations and added 303,000 jobs as restrictions rolled back.

The gain put the labour market 1.5 per cent below the pre-COVID level in February 2020.

The unemployment rate also fell to a pandemic-era low of 7.5 per cent in March.

But then COVID-19 variants spread through much of the country, case counts spiked and hospitals became overloaded.

With lockdowns in April, economists expect the jobs report today to show a drop in employment with restrictions forcing the closure of high-touch businesses like restaurants and bars.

Story continues below advertisement