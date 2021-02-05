Saskatchewan records lowest unemployment rate in Canada despite COVID-19 pressure

Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate for January was the lowest in Canada, but the effects of the COVID-19 have far from subsided.

The unemployment rate in Saskatchewan improved from 8 per cent in December to 7.2 per cent in January according to data released Friday by Statistics Canada. Meanwhile, the national rate rose to 9.4 per cent in January.

Unemployment declined across the Prairie provinces, but public health measures in Quebec and Ontario drove the national rate up. Across Canada, the number of job-seekers who have been out of work for 27 weeks or more remained at 512,000 — a record high.

Saskatchewan’s pandemic peak for unemployment came in May 2020, when the figure ballooned to 12.4 per cent. Outside of the pandemic, the last time unemployment was this high was in March 1996 at 7.4 per cent.

In a tweet Friday morning, Premier Scott Moe described Saskatchewan’s current employment numbers as “strong.”

