7th annual Indigenous art residency announced for UBC Okanagan

Artists, curators, writers, students and scholars will converge on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan Nation for a month-long residency at UBC Okanagan this spring about Indigenous contemporary art.

“Indigenous contemporary art is a driving force of culture, exhibition and enriched programming,” said Tania Willard, assistant professor of visual arts.

“Our annual program brings together leaders, communities, students and scholars for deep conversations about the ways in which we learn through creative practice and contribute to wider communities.”

The university said the program will also feature a series of world-renowned speakers.

“Participants will discuss ideas and ways to connect to place through Indigenous territoriality — to be grounded in land, voice and language, and reconnect to nurturing traditions and beyond,” according to a news release.

The university said the program will take place online and feature artists creating new works and sharing those with UBCO students during class time throughout May and June.

There will also be exhibitions at the FINA Gallery at UBCO and a unique mobile Indigenous art gallery at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

