Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

7th annual Indigenous art residency announced for UBC Okanagan

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 2:09 pm
Site/ation, a laser etching on satin ribbon with wax, created by Tania Willard. View image in full screen
Site/ation, a laser etching on satin ribbon with wax, created by Tania Willard. Courtesy: UBC Okanagan

Artists, curators, writers, students and scholars will converge on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan Nation for a month-long residency at UBC Okanagan this spring about Indigenous contemporary art.

“Indigenous contemporary art is a driving force of culture, exhibition and enriched programming,” said Tania Willard, assistant professor of visual arts.

“Our annual program brings together leaders, communities, students and scholars for deep conversations about the ways in which we learn through creative practice and contribute to wider communities.”

Read more: Kelowna, B.C., artist uses the canvas to share his story of addiction, homelessness and triumph

The university said the program will also feature a series of world-renowned speakers.

“Participants will discuss ideas and ways to connect to place through Indigenous territoriality — to be grounded in land, voice and language, and reconnect to nurturing traditions and beyond,” according to a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The university said the program will take place online and feature artists creating new works and sharing those with UBCO students during class time throughout May and June.

Read more: UBC Okanagan, partners establish first-ever Indigenous languages fluency degree

There will also be exhibitions at the FINA Gallery at UBCO and a unique mobile Indigenous art gallery at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Click to play video: 'Caetani paintings return to Vernon' Caetani paintings return to Vernon
Caetani paintings return to Vernon – Apr 7, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagIndigenous tagArt tagUBCO tagUBC-Okanagan tagIndigenous Art tagResidency tagIndigenous Contemporary Art tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers