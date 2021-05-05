COVID-19: Unlicensed Kelowna, B.C., gym has door locks changed by Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Flow Academy, a Kelowna martial arts gym, had its door locks changed as Interior Health says the gym has repeatedly violated public health orders, including a cease operation order handed down in the middle of April.

“Unfortunately, we had to change their locks so they could not get into the facility anymore,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health’s chief medical officer.

“We had people monitor the facility and they could see people show up and go through the door and they knew what time the classes were at. Unfortunately they choose to ignore the (cease operation) order.”

Police accompanied the health authority as they entered the business and changed the locks with a locksmith.

Flow Academy also had a policy in place before the shutdown, barring entry to those who have been vaccinated as well as bans on mask-wearing inside the business.

Story continues below advertisement

Flow Academy has also been operating without a business licence, according to the City of Kelowna.

The city has ticketed the business eight times for operating without a business license.

Each fine is worth $500.

Interior Health says they will continue to monitor the gym, and may take legal action if it does not stay closed.

The business has not responded to multiple requests for an interview.

1:54 Unlicensed Kelowna gym under investigation for anti-mask, anti-vaccine policies Unlicensed Kelowna gym under investigation for anti-mask, anti-vaccine policies – Apr 14, 2021