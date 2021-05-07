Menu

Crime

Burlington driver charged after vehicle clocked going 175 km/h on Highway 403

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 7, 2021 1:02 pm
A driver has been charged following a rollover accident on Highway 403 in Brant County.
A Burlington, Ont. man is facing a number of charges after a rollover on Highway 403 in Brant County.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer conducting speed enforcement on the highway spotted a vehicle travelling 175 km/h in a 100 km/h zone around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police then found the vehicle after it rolled over on the highway.

No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Lennox Crosby, 21, has been charged with speeding, stunt driving and careless driving.

The man’s licence has been suspended for seven days and the vehicle has been impounded.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown' Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown
Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown – Apr 5, 2021
