Burlington driver charged after vehicle clocked going 175 km/h on Highway 403

A Burlington, Ont. man is facing a number of charges after a rollover on Highway 403 in Brant County.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer conducting speed enforcement on the highway spotted a vehicle travelling 175 km/h in a 100 km/h zone around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police then found the vehicle after it rolled over on the highway.

No one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Lennox Crosby, 21, has been charged with speeding, stunt driving and careless driving.

This driver was lucky to walk away with no injuries from rolling their vehicle shortly after being clocked at more than 170km/h in the @BrantCommunity. They will continue that walk for seven days while their licence is suspended and vehicle impounded. #notworththerisk ^cv pic.twitter.com/q8NtfHNoO0 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 7, 2021

The man’s licence has been suspended for seven days and the vehicle has been impounded.

