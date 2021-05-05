One dead, several others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Flamborough: OPP

One person is dead and several others are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Flamborough Wednesday afternoon.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said it happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 6 at Carlisle Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while several others were taken to hospital with various injuries.

“We’re still trying to determine exactly what took place here in this collision,” said Schmidt. “It appears to be a rear-end type collision.”

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson told Global News that seven people were involved in the crash, including the deceased.

He said a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were transported to a local trauma centre with critical life-threatening injuries, while a 45-year-old man is in serious but stable condition.

Three others reportedly refused to be transported to hospital.