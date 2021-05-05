Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

One dead, several others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Flamborough: OPP

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted May 5, 2021 3:02 pm
OPP are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Flamborough that killed one person and sent several others to hospital with various injuries. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Flamborough that killed one person and sent several others to hospital with various injuries. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is dead and several others are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Flamborough Wednesday afternoon.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said it happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 6 at Carlisle Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while several others were taken to hospital with various injuries.

“We’re still trying to determine exactly what took place here in this collision,” said Schmidt. “It appears to be a rear-end type collision.”

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson told Global News that seven people were involved in the crash, including the deceased.

He said a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were transported to a local trauma centre with critical life-threatening injuries, while a 45-year-old man is in serious but stable condition.

Three others reportedly refused to be transported to hospital.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and Highway 6 will be closed between 8th Concession and Safari Road for several hours.
The Burlington OPP detachment is investigating and asking any witnesses to contact them.
Trending Stories
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagHamilton tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Crash tagBurlington tagFlamborough tagSgt. Kerry Schmidt tagFlamborough crash taghighway 6 in flamborough tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers