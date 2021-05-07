Menu

Canada

Belleville Transit provides rapid COVID-19 testing to drivers

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 11:38 am
May 7, 2021, training on driver's COVID-19 self-testing procedures. View image in full screen
May 7, 2021, training on driver's COVID-19 self-testing procedures. Belleville city website

The City of Belleville will provide rapid COVID-19 tests to transit drivers starting Friday.

The tests are not mandatory. They are expected to provide results within 15 minutes and can be taken three times a week.

Read more: Kingston chamber of commerce to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to local businesses

The data will be collected and provided weekly to the Ministry of Health, while protecting drivers’ personal information.

“We understand that this third wave has increased everyone’s anxiety levels and we want to ease that stress by reassuring our community that everything possible is being done to provide a safe transit service,” the city’s manager of transit services Paul Buck said.

Read more: How rapid tests are being used to test for COVID-19 across Canada

“Safety is paramount and this is yet another way to protect our riders.”

To date, there have been no driver cases and no contact tracing of any COVID-19 transmission to or from transit.

