Canada

Kingston chamber of commerce to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to local businesses

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 3:06 pm
Kingston's chamber of commerce will be distributing rapid COVID-19test kits to businesses in the KFL&A region. View image in full screen
The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce has received 50,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits from the province to distribute to local businesses.

“Businesses are in a difficult position right now as they try to provide the goods and services we rely on while managing the potential for COVID cases to spread,” said Karen Cross, the chamber’s CEO.

“These tests offer one more tool in their arsenal to help them protect their customers and employees while continuing to operate their businesses,” Cross continued.

Read more: How rapid tests are being used to test for COVID-19 across Canada

According to a news release sent out Thursday, the kits are free for any business within the KFL&A region, and can be picked up starting Monday.

Each business will be afforded a two-week supply, which will allow two tests per week, per employee.

The businesses will have to track their results and report them back to the chamber, which will then be shared with the province. Any positive results must be reported to the local health unit.

Read more: U.S. FDA approves 2 at-home rapid COVID-19 tests. When will Canada catch up?

The rapid antigen detection tests can provide COVID-19 results in as little as 15 minutes and can be used by non-medical personnel. They are 90 per cent accurate, the chamber says.

The test kits can be picked up at the Alliance Business Centre, at 299 Concession St., in Kingston, which will be run by volunteers, Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

