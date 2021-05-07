Menu

Health

Quebec reports more than 900 new COVID-19 cases again, 5 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 11:07 am
Starting in June, teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This, as the province ramps up its vaccination efforts. But as Global's Raquel Fletcher explains, Quebec has not unveiled any plans to loosen restrictions for the summer.

Quebec is reporting 919 new cases and five more deaths attributable to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis Friday.

The number of hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus now stands at 574, a decrease of six from the previous day. This includes 139 patients in intensive care units, a drop of five.

The vaccination campaign set a new record, meanwhile, with more than 100,000 shots administered. So far, more than 3.4 million doses have been given in the province.

Appointments are also now open to anyone aged 35 and older. The minimum age requirement will continue to gradually drop over the next week to include all adults in Quebec.

The immunization rollout will then expand to include children above the age of 12.

The latest information shows 41,431 tests were given Wednesday.

The case count, which remains one of the highest in Canada, now stands at 356,216. Meanwhile, authorities say recoveries has topped 336,000.

The pandemic has killed 10,974 people in the province. The tally was amended Friday, however, after an investigation found two previously reported deaths weren’t related to the virus.

