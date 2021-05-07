Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate shooting death along Baseline Road in Sherwood Park

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 11:10 am
RCMP investigate after a body was found along Baseline Road between Highway 21 and Highcliff Road in Sherwood Park, Alta., Friday, May 7, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate after a body was found along Baseline Road between Highway 21 and Highcliff Road in Sherwood Park, Alta., Friday, May 7, 2021. Global News

RCMP are investigating a death following a shooting along a busy road in Sherwood Park, Alta., Friday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., police were called to a firearms incident on Baseline Road, between Highway 21 and Highcliff Road.

Preliminary investigations suggest a suspect fired shots toward a vehicle and then fled the area.

When emergency crews arrived, one person was found dead. One other person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said in a media release just before 9 a.m. Their condition at this time is not known.

With the help of RCMP police dog service, officers located the suspect near Broadway Blvd in Sherwood Park. The suspect remains in custody.

Two abandoned black cars were stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of Baseline Road Friday morning.

One of the vehicles, which was up on the grass next to the road, had a shattered window and flat tire.

Several RCMP vehicles were on scene Friday morning. A yellow tarp could be seen draped over what appeared to be a body.

The east and westbound lanes of Baseline Road were shut down to traffic Friday morning between Highway 21 and Cloverbar Road.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Police believe this is an isolated, targeted incident and there is no further risk to the public.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

RCMP investigate after a body was found along Baseline Road between Highway 21 and Highcliff Road in Sherwood Park, Alta., Friday, May 7, 2021. View image in gallery mode
RCMP investigate after a body was found along Baseline Road between Highway 21 and Highcliff Road in Sherwood Park, Alta., Friday, May 7, 2021. Global News
