Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in human trafficking case involving underage girl: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2021 3:39 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 31-year-old Toronto man has been charged in a human trafficking case involving an underage girl.

Police allege a man recruited and trafficked the girl for sexual services throughout Toronto.

They further allege he manipulated her to have sex with men for money, then forced her to give him her earnings.

Trending Stories

Investigators say the girl eventually fled and contacted police.

Read more: 4th man charged with 2nd-degree murder after April shooting in Toronto’s north end: police

A suspect was arrested in mid-April and charged with multiple offences, including trafficking in persons under 18 and procuring a person under 18.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagHuman Trafficking taghuman trafficking investigation tagToronto Human Trafficking Investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers