City council approves final design for child-care centre to address Penticton childminding shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton city council voted unanimously this week to approve the final design and project schedule for a brand-new child-care centre on Edmonton Avenue.

The city applied for and received a $2.9-million grant from the provincial government and the Union of BC Municipalities to build the child-care centre in Kiwanis Park.

The project will add at least 116 net new child-care spaces in a community struggling with a shortage of quality, affordable child-care options.

2:16 More childcare spaces needed in the South Okanagan More childcare spaces needed in the South Okanagan – Jun 27, 2019

In January, city council endorsed the Penticton Child Care Action Plan, which identified a need for at least 722 net new child-care spaces in Penticton.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The final design for the Edmonton Avenue Child Care Project. City of Penticton

A public survey revealed that 83 per cent of respondents indicated it’s hard to find childcare in Penticton.

Read more: City of Penticton granted funding to build new facility to address child care crisis

Eighty-one per cent of participating child-care centres reported a wait-list of at least six months, and businesses indicated the lack of child care is hampering their growth and ability to recruit and retain new employees.

City councillor Judy Sentes was overjoyed with the project moving forward.

1:52 Penticton childcare facility lands provincial funding; $10-a-day costs for parents Penticton childcare facility lands provincial funding; $10-a-day costs for parents – Nov 16, 2018

“This is so exciting because it has been so needed in our community for many years,” Sentes said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our greatest treasures are our children and daycare is so required. People who are looking to move to Penticton are looking for three things. Not only their own work opportunity, but that of their spouse, housing, and childminding. Most couples have got to work to make ends meet.”

Read more: BC NDP leader John Horgan visits new child care site in Penticton

The child-care centre will have spaces for children aged 12 and under, will focus on nature play and discovery and include enhanced supports for children with developmental disabilities.

Construction is slated to begin in July with a grand opening scheduling for September.