Canada

Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration open for some teens

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Canadians 12 and over' Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Canadians 12 and over
Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Canadians 12 and over

Waterloo Region has opened its COVID-19 pre-registration for several new groups including some residents who are aged 12-17.

The portal is now open for those who are between the ages of 12 and 17 who reside in congregate or developmental service settings or those with the highest, high, or at-risk health conditions.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians 12 and over, Health Canada says

On Wednesday, Health Canada authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12-15, meaning anyone over the age of 12 is now eligible to be vaccinated by it.

COVID-19 pre-registration has also opened to anyone over the age of 49 as well.

Click to play video: 'Some provinces ramp up plans after Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids ages 12 and up' Some provinces ramp up plans after Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids ages 12 and up
Some provinces ramp up plans after Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids ages 12 and up

The region says the province opened the window for the age group as it is expecting an increased supply of vaccine.

Other groups who recently got the green light to pre-register include pregnant women, those with at-risk health conditions, essential workers in specific sectors who cannot work from home and adults 18+ living in high-priority neighbourhoods.

Read more: Nearly one-third of all Waterloo Region residents have had 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The region says it may take four to six weeks for those who apply to book an appointment and it will book appointments in order of pre-registration.

It also notes that those who are over the age of 40 can still receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at some primary care offices and select pharmacies.

While that may be true, the number of vaccinations in those areas has decreased of late as there is a limited supply of that vaccine.

