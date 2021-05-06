2 men arrested, 1 man taken to hospital after disturbance in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say two men were arrested with one being taken to hospital after a disturbance near Cameron Heights high school in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.
Police say that shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Charles Street and Stirling Avenue for the incident.
After they arrived, police say officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say he has been released.
They say a 31-year-old man is facing several charges including aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.
The 36-year-old man is also facing assault charges, according to police.
Police say the two men know each other and there is no threat to public safety.
