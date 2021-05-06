2 men arrested, 1 man taken to hospital after disturbance in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say two men were arrested with one being taken to hospital after a disturbance near Cameron Heights high school in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

Police say that shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Charles Street and Stirling Avenue for the incident.

Read more: Cambridge man charged after fatal collision in Kitchener involving recycling truck

After they arrived, police say officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently investigating a report of a stabbing in the area of King Street East and Pandora Avenue North in Kitchener. One victim has non-life-threatening injuries. One individual is in custody. There is a heavy police presence in the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/pg1aJwqnB5 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) May 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he has been released.

They say a 31-year-old man is facing several charges including aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.

The 36-year-old man is also facing assault charges, according to police.

Police say the two men know each other and there is no threat to public safety.