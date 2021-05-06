Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men arrested, 1 man taken to hospital after disturbance in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 11:19 am
Waterloo Regional Police say two men were arrested with one being taken to hospital after a disturbance in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say two men were arrested with one being taken to hospital after a disturbance in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday morning. Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two men were arrested with one being taken to hospital after a disturbance near Cameron Heights high school in Kitchener on Wednesday morning.

Police say that shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were called to Charles Street and Stirling Avenue for the incident.

Read more: Cambridge man charged after fatal collision in Kitchener involving recycling truck

After they arrived, police say officers found a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he has been released.

Trending Stories

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police arrest 2 men in connection with Kitchener home invasion, shootings

They say a 31-year-old man is facing several charges including aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.

The 36-year-old man is also facing assault charges, according to police.

Police say the two men know each other and there is no threat to public safety.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener Stabbing tagCharles street Kitchener tagStirling Avenue Kitchener tagKitchener fight tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers