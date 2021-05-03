Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police arrest 2 men in connection with Kitchener home invasion, shootings

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 10:39 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Over the weekend, Waterloo Regional Police announced they had arrested two men in connection with a recent multiple shooting in Kitchener.

On Friday, they said a 26-year-old Brampton man and 27-year-old Milton man have been charged with several firearms-related and drug-related offences in connection with the shootings which occurred in the area of Overlea Drive on April 21.

Read more: Police release video of possible witnesses in Kitchener shooting

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, which sent multiple men to hospital.

On April 21, officers were called to a home just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired before they found two victims inside a house — a 26-year-old Milton man and a 19-year-old Kitchener man.

A 26-year-old Brampton man suffering from gunshot wounds was also later found nearby and all of them were taken to hospital with serious and critical injuries.

Police said a group was allegedly behind a home invasion that led to the exchange of gunfire and that two men who went into the home were among those sent to hospital.

Read more: 3 taken to hospital after home invasion, shootings at Kitchener residence, Waterloo police say

The Brampton man was also charged in connection with the incident.

Police say the shootings remain under investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

