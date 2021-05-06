Ontario reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 3,424 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The provincial total now stands at 483,057.

Thursday’s case count is higher than Wednesday’s which saw 2,941 new infections. The case count jumped back above 3,000 after being below that mark the previous two days.

According to Thursday report, 958 cases were recorded in Toronto, 900 in Peel Region, 291 in York Region, 175 in Durham Region, 155 in Hamilton, 129 in Halton Region and 127 in Niagara Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 125 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,213 as 26 more deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 440,467 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 91 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,997 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Thursday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 34,377 — down from the previous day when it was at 34,976, and is down from April 29 when it was at 38,438. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The government said 54,118 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 27,286 tests awaiting results. A total of 14,364,746 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Thursday was 6.8 per cent. That figure is up from Wednesday’s at 6.6 per cent, but is down from last week when it was 7.6 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 1,964 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 111 from the previous day) with 877 patients in intensive care units (down by five) and 600 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 20).

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 5,740,761 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 141,038 vaccines in the last day, a one-day high for the province. There are 384,589 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

— More to come.

Story continues below advertisement