Health

B.C. RCMP reveals locations of COVID-19 travel checkpoints

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 7:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Province reveals details on how it will enforce non-essential travel restrictions' Province reveals details on how it will enforce non-essential travel restrictions
(April 30, 2021) If you're thinking of hitting the road in B.C., you better have a good reason. The provincial government has released details on how it plans to enforce restrictions on non-essential travel while COVID-19 numbers are high.

The B.C. RCMP says it will begin setting up road checks to enforce the province’s ban on non-essential travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

The province implemented new travel restrictions in late April, which split the province into three zones: the Lower Mainland, the Interior/North and Vancouver Island.

Read more: What is essential travel in B.C. under the new COVID-19 travel restrictions?

Mounties have now revealed the locations of upcoming checkpoints:

  • Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area
  • Highway 3 in the Manning Park area
  • Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area
  • Highway 99 in the Lillooet area

The RCMP said officers would be checking drivers’ identification, along with documentation showing name, address and their reason for travel. Commercial vehicles will not be subject to road checks.

People found to be travelling for a non-essential reason will be directed to turn around. Failure to do so could result in a $575 fine, police said.

Read more: British Columbia will not conduct random individual stops in COVID travel crackdown

“People traveling for essential reasons through those areas can expect traffic delays,” Mounties said in a media release.

“Signage will be in place informing travelers of upcoming road check locations and providing safe U-turn routes should motorists determine that their travel is not essential and wish to avoid the road check.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. outlines enforcement measures on COVID-19 travel ban' B.C. outlines enforcement measures on COVID-19 travel ban
B.C. outlines enforcement measures on COVID-19 travel ban

The following are considered essential reasons for travel under B.C.’s restrictions:

  • carrying out a work-related purpose, including volunteer work
  • moving to a different principal residence or assisting a person to move for that purpose
  • commercially transporting goods
  • receiving health-care services or social services or assisting someone to receive those services
  • attending court
  • complying with a court order
  • spending parenting time with a minor child
  • accessing child care
  • attending classes or receiving training at a post-secondary institution or school
  • responding to an emergency or a critical incident, including incidents that involve search and rescue operations
  • providing care or assistance to a person who requires care or assistance because of a psychological, behavioural, or health condition; or a physical, cognitive or mental impairment
  • visiting by an essential visitor as provided in the guidance of the Ministry of Health set out in a document titled Ministry of Health – Overview of Visitors in Long-Term Care and Seniors Assisted Living that was in effect on April 1, 2021
  • attending a funeral service
  • travelling under the authority of a variance of an order issued by the provincial health officer under the Public Health Act if the variance was made before this section comes into force
  • travelling by residents of the local health areas of Bella Coola Valley or Central Coast to Port Hardy to obtain essential goods and supplies
  • travelling by residents of the Local Health Area of Hope to Chilliwack to obtain essential goods and supplies
  • travelling by residents of the Nisga’a Health Authority region into the Northern-Interior Health Authority region
  • returning to one’s own principal residence
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
