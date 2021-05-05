B.C. RCMP reveals locations of COVID-19 travel checkpoints

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. RCMP says it will begin setting up road checks to enforce the province’s ban on non-essential travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

The province implemented new travel restrictions in late April, which split the province into three zones: the Lower Mainland, the Interior/North and Vancouver Island.

Mounties have now revealed the locations of upcoming checkpoints:

Highway 1 in the Boston Bar area

Highway 3 in the Manning Park area

Highway 5 in the Old Toll Booth area

Highway 99 in the Lillooet area

The RCMP said officers would be checking drivers’ identification, along with documentation showing name, address and their reason for travel. Commercial vehicles will not be subject to road checks.

People found to be travelling for a non-essential reason will be directed to turn around. Failure to do so could result in a $575 fine, police said.

“People traveling for essential reasons through those areas can expect traffic delays,” Mounties said in a media release.

“Signage will be in place informing travelers of upcoming road check locations and providing safe U-turn routes should motorists determine that their travel is not essential and wish to avoid the road check.”

The following are considered essential reasons for travel under B.C.’s restrictions:

carrying out a work-related purpose, including volunteer work

moving to a different principal residence or assisting a person to move for that purpose

commercially transporting goods

receiving health-care services or social services or assisting someone to receive those services

attending court

complying with a court order

spending parenting time with a minor child

accessing child care

attending classes or receiving training at a post-secondary institution or school

responding to an emergency or a critical incident, including incidents that involve search and rescue operations

providing care or assistance to a person who requires care or assistance because of a psychological, behavioural, or health condition; or a physical, cognitive or mental impairment

visiting by an essential visitor as provided in the guidance of the Ministry of Health set out in a document titled Ministry of Health – Overview of Visitors in Long-Term Care and Seniors Assisted Living that was in effect on April 1, 2021

attending a funeral service

travelling under the authority of a variance of an order issued by the provincial health officer under the Public Health Act if the variance was made before this section comes into force

travelling by residents of the local health areas of Bella Coola Valley or Central Coast to Port Hardy to obtain essential goods and supplies

travelling by residents of the Local Health Area of Hope to Chilliwack to obtain essential goods and supplies

travelling by residents of the Nisga’a Health Authority region into the Northern-Interior Health Authority region

returning to one’s own principal residence