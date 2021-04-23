What is essential travel in B.C. under the new COVID-19 travel restrictions?

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has now issued new travel restrictions for the province, which will be in effect until May 25.

The order, under Emergency Program Act, prohibits non-essential travel between the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley (Fraser Health and Coastal Health regions), Vancouver Island (Island Health region) and Northern/Interior (Interior Health and Northern Health regions).

But what is considered essential travel?

B.C. residents are allowed to travel for the following reasons, which are defined as essential:

carrying out a work-related purpose, including volunteer work

moving to a different principal residence or assisting a person to move for that purpose

commercially transporting goods

receiving health-care services or social services or assisting someone to receive those services

attending court

complying with a court order

spending parenting time with a minor child

accessing child care

attending classes or receiving training at a post-secondary institution or school

responding to an emergency or a critical incident, including incidents that involve search and rescue operations

providing care or assistance to a person who requires care or assistance because of a psychological, behavioural, or health condition; or a physical, cognitive or mental impairment

visiting by an essential visitor as provided in the guidance of the Ministry of Health set out in a document titled Ministry of Health – Overview of Visitors in Long-Term Care and Seniors Assisted Living that was in effect on April 1, 2021

attending a funeral service

travelling under the authority of a variance of an order issued by the provincial health officer under the Public Health Act if the variance was made before this section comes into force

travelling by residents of the local health areas of t Bella Coola Valley or Central Coast to Port Hardy to obtain essential goods and supplies

travelling by residents of the Local Health Area of Hope to Chilliwack to obtain essential goods and supplies

travelling by residents of the Nisga’a Health Authority region into the Northern-Interior Health Authority region

returning to one’s own principal residence

3:50 Tourism operators fear long-term impact of travel restrictions Tourism operators fear long-term impact of travel restrictions Read more: B.C. government splitting province up into three zone to enforce COVID travel restrictions More to come. More to come.

Advertisement