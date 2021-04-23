What is essential travel in B.C. under the new COVID-19 travel restrictions?

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has now issued new travel restrictions for the province, which will be in effect until May 25.
The order, under Emergency Program Act, prohibits non-essential travel between the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley (Fraser Health and Coastal Health regions), Vancouver Island (Island Health region) and Northern/Interior (Interior Health and Northern Health regions).
But what is considered essential travel?
B.C. residents are allowed to travel for the following reasons, which are defined as essential:
- carrying out a work-related purpose, including volunteer work
- moving to a different principal residence or assisting a person to move for that purpose
- commercially transporting goods
- receiving health-care services or social services or assisting someone to receive those services
- attending court
- complying with a court order
- spending parenting time with a minor child
- accessing child care
- attending classes or receiving training at a post-secondary institution or school
- responding to an emergency or a critical incident, including incidents that involve search and rescue operations
- providing care or assistance to a person who requires care or assistance because of a psychological, behavioural, or health condition; or a physical, cognitive or mental impairment
- visiting by an essential visitor as provided in the guidance of the Ministry of Health set out in a document titled Ministry of Health – Overview of Visitors in Long-Term Care and Seniors Assisted Living that was in effect on April 1, 2021
- attending a funeral service
- travelling under the authority of a variance of an order issued by the provincial health officer under the Public Health Act if the variance was made before this section comes into force
- travelling by residents of the local health areas of t Bella Coola Valley or Central Coast to Port Hardy to obtain essential goods and supplies
- travelling by residents of the Local Health Area of Hope to Chilliwack to obtain essential goods and supplies
- travelling by residents of the Nisga’a Health Authority region into the Northern-Interior Health Authority region
- returning to one’s own principal residence
B.C. government splitting province up into three zone to enforce COVID travel restrictions
