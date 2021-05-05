Menu

Canada

Person rescued from fire in vacant Centretown home: Ottawa Fire

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 9:53 am
Ottawa firefighters rescued an occupant of a vacant home that caught fire Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Ottawa firefighters rescued an occupant of a vacant home that caught fire Wednesday morning. Ottawa Fire Services

One person was rescued from a burning residential building in Ottawa’s Centretown on Wednesday morning, Ottawa Fire Services says.

Firefighters were called to the vacant two-storey home at Gladstone Avenue and Lyon Street just after 7 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building, Ottawa Fire said.

While firefighters tackled the blaze, some crew members searched the home. One occupant had to be rescued from a second-storey window by ladder, according to Ottawa Fire. No other occupants were found inside the home at the time of the fire.

The blaze was declared under control just before 8 a.m.

Both streets near the blaze were closed for a short period of time, but have since reopened.

